Xperia Play sẽ bán ra trong tháng 4 ở châu Á.
Các game này sẽ có mặt trong quý II, thời điểm Xperia Play được bán. 71 đầu game được tùy biến cho Xperia Play nằm trong một gian ứng dụng riêng có tên PlayStation Network Store và cấp chứng chỉ PlayStation Certified.
Dưới đây là một số đầu game của Xperia Play ở châu Á.
Nhà sản xuất
|
Tựa game
|
Thể loại
|Angry Mob Games / Unity
|Guerrilla Bob
|Shooter
|Art in Games / Unityu
|Air Attack
|Action and Arcarde
|Com2us Games
|Homerun Battle 3D
|Sports
|Digital Chocolate
|Millionaire City
|Social
|Digital Chocolate
|Rollercoaster Rush
|Social
|Digital Chocolate
|Tower Blocks New York
|Social
|Digital Legends
|Bruce Lee
|Fighting
|EA Mobile
|FIFA 10
|Sports
|EA Mobile
|Tetris
|Casual
|EA Mobile
|Sims 3
|Simulation
|EA Mobile
|Madden NFL 11
|Sports
|EA Mobile
|Need for Speed SHIFT
|Racing
|EA Mobile
|Worms
|Casual
|Fishlabs
|Galaxy on Fire 2
|Space Shooter
|Flying Tiger
|Toy Raid Strikers
|Action
|GameHouse
|Doodle Jump
|Casual
|GameHouse
|South Park Mega Millionaire
|Casual
|GameHouse
|PlayMan Winder Games
|Sports
|GameLion
|I Must Run
|Platform
|Gameloft
|Star Battalion
|Space Shooter
|Gameloft
|Asphalt 6
|Racing
|Gameloft
|Assasins Creed
|Action Adventure
|Gameloft
|UNo
|Card
|Gameloft
|Spiderman total Mayhem
|Action Adventure
|Gameloft
|Real Football 2011
|Sports
|Gameloft
|Modern Combat Black Pegasus
|War
|Gameloft
|Let's Golf 2
|Sports
|Gameloft
|Splinter Cell Conviction
|Shooter
|Gameloft
|Brothers in Arms Global Front
|Shooter
|Gameloft
|Nova 2
|Shooter
|Gameloft
|BackStab
|Action Adventure
|Gamevil
|ZeNonia
|RPG
|Gamevil
|ZeNonia 2
|RPG
|Gamevil
|Soccer Superstars
|Sports
|Gamevil
|Baseball Superstarts 2011
|Sports
|Glu Mobile
|Gun Bros
|Shooter
|Glu Mobile
|Super KO Boxing 2
|Fighting
|Glu Mobile
|Guitar Hero Warriors of Rock Mobile
|Music
|Glu Mobile
|Family Guy: Time Warped
|Platform
|Halfbrick Studios
|Age of Zombies
|Fighting
|Handygames
|InfeCCt
|Puzzle
|Handygames
|Guns n Glory
|Tower Defence
|Handygames
|Super Dynamite Fishing
|Sports
|Handygames
|Townmen 6
|RPG
|Handygames
|Aporkalypse
|Casual
|HyperDevBox Japan
|Spectral Souls
|RPG
|Jakyl
|Ground Effects
|Racing
|Jakyl
|Aftermath
|Shooter
|Luma Arcade / Unity
|Racer
|Racing
|Namco
|PAC-MAN Championship Edition
|Arcade
|Namco
|Ms. PAC-MAN
|Arcade
|Namco
|PAC-MAN
|Arcade
|Polarbit
|Wreckless Racing
|Racing
|Polarbit
|Raging Thunder 2
|Racing
|Polarbit
|Armageddon Squadron 1
|Flying
|Polarbit
|Wave Blazer
|Racing
|Polarbit
|Toonwarz
|Shooter
|Polarbit
|Iron Sight
|Strategy
|SCE
|Wild Arms
|RPG
|SCE
|Syphon Filter
|Shooter
|SCE
|MediEvil
|Adventure
|SCE
|Rally Cross
|Racing
|SCE
|Cool Boarders
|Sports
|SCE
|Destruction Derby
|Racing
|SCE
|Jumping Flash
|Platform
|SilverTree Media
|Cordy
|Platform
|Skyvu
|Battle Bears
|Action
|Storm8
|Restaurant Story
|Casual
|Storm8
|Bakery Story
|Casual
|Storm8
|Farm Story
|Casual
|Trendy
|Dungeon Definders: Second Wave
|RPG
Quốc Khánh