Trước đó, người sử dụng từng "choáng" khi xem video Rocking Our Sales quảng bá cho Vista. Nhưng với clip mới này, hệ điều hành hiện tại của Microsoft dường như đã trở thành quá khứ, nhường chỗ cho phiên bản 7 mà Microsoft cho là "con số may mắn.
PDC 2008 is coming
I've seen you in my dreams, I love you so much
I know I'm gonna love the way that you respond to my touch
So fine, I need to make you mine
When we're together there ain't no mountain we can't climb
P-D-C, two thousand eight
Windows 7 is coming and I can't wait
I'm gonna get the first one, right out of the crate
Wrap your windows around me
Chorus:
I share my best ideas with you
Make them come true, 'cause that's what you're meant to do
You take me closer to heaven
Tell your dreams and hopes to me
Get close to me, 'cause that's where you're 'sposed to be
I'm talkin' about Windows 7 ooaahooo
You turn me on, with your graphics and text
I get so excited when I think about where you'll take me next
I'm gonna leave with my developer guide
And tons of Windows content on a hundred sixty gigabyte drive!
P-D-C, two thousand eight
Windows 7 is coming and I can't wait.
The desktop and taskbar will integrate,
Wrap your windows around me.
Chorus....
They say the eyes are the windows to the soul
When I look in your eyes, I almost lose control
We've got a strong foundation, efficient applications
And new APIs
When I'm with you I feel energized!
Rap:
7 is my lucky number
At night I get 7 hours of slumber
And Windows 7 at the PDC, twenty o eight, is gonna go and steal the other guy's thunder Developers and users, be good to your computers
Ya can't win with another system made for losers
For Windows 7, my love is true
Now let me use direct 3d to unlock your GPU.
(Video: YouTube)