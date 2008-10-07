Windows 7 thử nghiệm sẽ ra mắt vào cuối tháng 10 / Cư dân mạng 'choáng' vì video lăng xê Vista

Trước đó, người sử dụng từng "choáng" khi xem video Rocking Our Sales quảng bá cho Vista. Nhưng với clip mới này, hệ điều hành hiện tại của Microsoft dường như đã trở thành quá khứ, nhường chỗ cho phiên bản 7 mà Microsoft cho là "con số may mắn.

PDC 2008 is coming

I've seen you in my dreams, I love you so much

I know I'm gonna love the way that you respond to my touch

So fine, I need to make you mine

When we're together there ain't no mountain we can't climb



P-D-C, two thousand eight

Windows 7 is coming and I can't wait

I'm gonna get the first one, right out of the crate

Wrap your windows around me



Chorus:



I share my best ideas with you

Make them come true, 'cause that's what you're meant to do

You take me closer to heaven

Tell your dreams and hopes to me

Get close to me, 'cause that's where you're 'sposed to be

I'm talkin' about Windows 7 ooaahooo



You turn me on, with your graphics and text

I get so excited when I think about where you'll take me next

I'm gonna leave with my developer guide

And tons of Windows content on a hundred sixty gigabyte drive!



P-D-C, two thousand eight

Windows 7 is coming and I can't wait.

The desktop and taskbar will integrate,

Wrap your windows around me.



Chorus....



They say the eyes are the windows to the soul

When I look in your eyes, I almost lose control

We've got a strong foundation, efficient applications

And new APIs

When I'm with you I feel energized!



Rap:



7 is my lucky number

At night I get 7 hours of slumber

And Windows 7 at the PDC, twenty o eight, is gonna go and steal the other guy's thunder Developers and users, be good to your computers

Ya can't win with another system made for losers

For Windows 7, my love is true

Now let me use direct 3d to unlock your GPU.

(Video: YouTube)