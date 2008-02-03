Những trò ảo thuật ngộ nghĩnh với iPhone / Những video vui nhất liên quan đến iPhone

When I wake up in the morning,

You're the first thing on my mind

Then I sit on my computer

Looking for pictures of your UI (User Interface)



Then I realize, I'm just a man

With no money on his pockets

So, iPhone, I'll have to wait for you...



(The iPhone) Can browse the web

(The iPhone) It looks really well!

(The iPhone) Can play my favourite songs



(The iPhone) will help me when I'm lost

(The iPhone) will make me look so hot!

(The iPhone) will make me feel so strong...



Ohh the iPhone

Is the only thing that I need by my side

Ohh My iPhone....

I'll just have to wait for you



Because I'm poor...

And I'm lonely without you...

(Mỗi sáng khi ta thức giấc

Mi là thứ đầu tiên hiện ra trong đầu ta

Khiến ta mở máy tính ra

Nhìn ngắm hình ảnh về mi.

Chợt ta nhận ra mình không có tiền trong túi

Nên iPhone ơi, ta phải đợi chờ...

iPhone có thể truy cập web

iPhone trông rất "ngầu"

iPhone có thể chơi những bài ca yêu thích.

iPhone sẽ giúp ta khi ta lạc đường

iPhone sẽ giúp ta có những bức ảnh đẹp giai

iPhone khiến ta cảm thấy thật mạnh mẽ...

Ôi iPhone là thứ duy nhất ta cần bên cạnh mình

Ôi iPhone của ta, ta phải đợi đến lúc mua được mi...

Ta nghèo

Nên ta cô đơn vì không có mi...)

(Nguồn: YouTube)