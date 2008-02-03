When I wake up in the morning,
You're the first thing on my mind
Then I sit on my computer
Looking for pictures of your UI (User Interface)
Then I realize, I'm just a man
With no money on his pockets
So, iPhone, I'll have to wait for you...
(The iPhone) Can browse the web
(The iPhone) It looks really well!
(The iPhone) Can play my favourite songs
(The iPhone) will help me when I'm lost
(The iPhone) will make me look so hot!
(The iPhone) will make me feel so strong...
Ohh the iPhone
Is the only thing that I need by my side
Ohh My iPhone....
I'll just have to wait for you
Because I'm poor...
And I'm lonely without you...
(Mỗi sáng khi ta thức giấc
Mi là thứ đầu tiên hiện ra trong đầu ta
Khiến ta mở máy tính ra
Nhìn ngắm hình ảnh về mi.
Chợt ta nhận ra mình không có tiền trong túi
Nên iPhone ơi, ta phải đợi chờ...
iPhone có thể truy cập web
iPhone trông rất "ngầu"
iPhone có thể chơi những bài ca yêu thích.
iPhone sẽ giúp ta khi ta lạc đường
iPhone sẽ giúp ta có những bức ảnh đẹp giai
iPhone khiến ta cảm thấy thật mạnh mẽ...
Ôi iPhone là thứ duy nhất ta cần bên cạnh mình
Ôi iPhone của ta, ta phải đợi đến lúc mua được mi...
Ta nghèo
Nên ta cô đơn vì không có mi...)
(Nguồn: YouTube)