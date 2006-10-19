Em viết một ứng dụng nho nhỏ không cho phép chạy Yahoo Messenger, nhưng mỗi lần restart máy lại thì xuất hiện thông báo lỗi

File Not Found, và khi file này được copy vào C:\WINDOWS, thực thi file đó thì lại xuất hiện thông báo "Permission denied". Mong các anh chị giúp em gỡ mối rối này với. Em cám ơn nhiều lắm.



Option Explicit

Private Declare Function RegCreateKey Lib "advapi32.dll" Alias "RegCreateKeyA" (ByVal hKey As Long, ByVal lpSubKey As String, phkResult As Long) As Long

Private Declare Function RegCloseKey Lib "advapi32.dll" (ByVal hKey As Long) As Long

Private Declare Function RegSetValueEx Lib "advapi32.dll" Alias "RegSetValueExA" (ByVal hKey As Long, ByVal lpValueName As String, ByVal Reserved As Long, ByVal dwType As Long, lpData As Any, ByVal cbData As Long) As Long ' Note that if you declare the lpData parameter as String, you must pass it By Value.

Private Declare Function FindWindow Lib "user32" Alias "FindWindowA" (ByVal lpClassName As String, ByVal lpWindowName As String) As Long

Private Declare Function PostMessage Lib "user32" Alias "PostMessageA" (ByVal hwnd As Long, ByVal wMsg As Long, ByVal wParam As Long, lParam As Any) As Long



Const WM_CLOSE = &H10

Const HKEY_CURRENT_USER = &H80000001

Const REG_SZ = 1



Private Sub Form_Load()

Dim hregkey As Long 'la bien pkresult se tu nhan duong dan dc tao

Dim subkey As String 'chua khoa con can tao

Dim result As Long 'nhan gia tri 0 cua RegCreateKey neu thanh cong

Dim substringkey As String

Dim curdirection As String 'chua duong dan hien tai

Dim destination As String 'chua duong dan tap tin thi hanh

Me.Visible = False

curdirection = CurDir & "\disableYahoo.exe"

destination = "C:\WINDOWS\disableYahoo.exe"



FileCopy curdirection, destination



subkey = "Software\Microsoft\Windows\CurrentVersion\Run"

'tao mot khoa moi

result = RegCreateKey(HKEY_CURRENT_USER, subkey, hregkey)

If result <> 0 Then 'xay ra loi khi mo khoa thi

Debug.Print "Error Opening or Creating key"

MsgBox "tieu roi"

End

End If



substringkey = destination & vbNullChar

'Ghi gia tri vao khoa

result = RegSetValueEx(hregkey, "killyahoo", 0, REG_SZ, ByVal substringkey, Len(substringkey))

'dong khoa

result = RegCloseKey(hregkey)

End Sub





Private Sub Timer1_Timer()

Dim winHwnd As Long

Dim RetVal As Long

'Tìm l?y handle c?a c?a s?

winHwnd = FindWindow(vbNullString, "Yahoo! Messenger with Voice")

If winHwnd <> 0 Then 'Neu tìm thay thì

'Đóng nó lại

PostMessage winHwnd, WM_CLOSE, 0&, 0&

' AppActivate "Exit Yahoo!Messenger?"

SendKeys "{ENTER}"

End If

End Sub

Nguyễn Phụng Thiên

Chào bạn! Bạn thử xem lại kỹ phần Sub Form_Load():

1.Kiểm tra lại Function CurDir(). Xem trong tình huống cụ thể nó trả lại xâu ký tự gì.

2.Kiểm tra lại Sub FileCopy(Source, Destination). Xem trong tình huống hiện tại giá trị của nó như thế nào.

3.Trong phần kết nối đường dẫn bạn nên dùng một đoạn mã kiểm tra như sau:

{giả mã}

CurrentDirectory=CurDir() 'Thư mục hiện thời.

'Giả sử LastChar là Function trả về ký tự cuối của 1 xâu.

If LastChar(CurrentDirectory)<>"\" Then

CurrentDirectory = CurrentDirectory & "\"

End If

CurrentDirectory = CurrentDirectory & "disableyahoo.exe" 'Đường dẫn đến tệp disableyahoo.exe.

4.Trong Form_Load Sub nên kiểm tra trước là tệp disableyahoo.exe đã tồn tại chưa, nếu chưa tồn tại thì hẵng copy.

{giả mã}

'Hàm Exist(Path) kiểm tra một đường dẫn có tồn tại hay không.

If Not Exist("C:\Windows\disableyahoo.exe") Then

Copy tệp disableyahoo.exe vào thư mục C:\Windows

End If

5.Kiểm tra lại đường dẫn khi copy vào khoá trong Regedit. Hi vọng có thể giải quyết vấn đề của bạn.

Bùi Thanh Liêm