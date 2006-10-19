Em viết một ứng dụng nho nhỏ không cho phép chạy Yahoo Messenger, nhưng mỗi lần restart máy lại thì xuất hiện thông báo lỗi
File Not Found, và khi file này được copy vào C:\WINDOWS, thực thi file đó thì lại xuất hiện thông báo "Permission denied". Mong các anh chị giúp em gỡ mối rối này với. Em cám ơn nhiều lắm.
Option Explicit
Private Declare Function RegCreateKey Lib "advapi32.dll" Alias "RegCreateKeyA" (ByVal hKey As Long, ByVal lpSubKey As String, phkResult As Long) As Long
Private Declare Function RegCloseKey Lib "advapi32.dll" (ByVal hKey As Long) As Long
Private Declare Function RegSetValueEx Lib "advapi32.dll" Alias "RegSetValueExA" (ByVal hKey As Long, ByVal lpValueName As String, ByVal Reserved As Long, ByVal dwType As Long, lpData As Any, ByVal cbData As Long) As Long ' Note that if you declare the lpData parameter as String, you must pass it By Value.
Private Declare Function FindWindow Lib "user32" Alias "FindWindowA" (ByVal lpClassName As String, ByVal lpWindowName As String) As Long
Private Declare Function PostMessage Lib "user32" Alias "PostMessageA" (ByVal hwnd As Long, ByVal wMsg As Long, ByVal wParam As Long, lParam As Any) As Long
Const WM_CLOSE = &H10
Const HKEY_CURRENT_USER = &H80000001
Const REG_SZ = 1
Private Sub Form_Load()
Dim hregkey As Long 'la bien pkresult se tu nhan duong dan dc tao
Dim subkey As String 'chua khoa con can tao
Dim result As Long 'nhan gia tri 0 cua RegCreateKey neu thanh cong
Dim substringkey As String
Dim curdirection As String 'chua duong dan hien tai
Dim destination As String 'chua duong dan tap tin thi hanh
Me.Visible = False
curdirection = CurDir & "\disableYahoo.exe"
destination = "C:\WINDOWS\disableYahoo.exe"
FileCopy curdirection, destination
subkey = "Software\Microsoft\Windows\CurrentVersion\Run"
'tao mot khoa moi
result = RegCreateKey(HKEY_CURRENT_USER, subkey, hregkey)
If result <> 0 Then 'xay ra loi khi mo khoa thi
Debug.Print "Error Opening or Creating key"
MsgBox "tieu roi"
End
End If
substringkey = destination & vbNullChar
'Ghi gia tri vao khoa
result = RegSetValueEx(hregkey, "killyahoo", 0, REG_SZ, ByVal substringkey, Len(substringkey))
'dong khoa
result = RegCloseKey(hregkey)
End Sub
Private Sub Timer1_Timer()
Dim winHwnd As Long
Dim RetVal As Long
'Tìm l?y handle c?a c?a s?
winHwnd = FindWindow(vbNullString, "Yahoo! Messenger with Voice")
If winHwnd <> 0 Then 'Neu tìm thay thì
'Đóng nó lại
PostMessage winHwnd, WM_CLOSE, 0&, 0&
' AppActivate "Exit Yahoo!Messenger?"
SendKeys "{ENTER}"
End If
End Sub
Nguyễn Phụng Thiên
Chào bạn! Bạn thử xem lại kỹ phần Sub Form_Load():
1.Kiểm tra lại Function CurDir(). Xem trong tình huống cụ thể nó trả lại xâu ký tự gì.
2.Kiểm tra lại Sub FileCopy(Source, Destination). Xem trong tình huống hiện tại giá trị của nó như thế nào.
3.Trong phần kết nối đường dẫn bạn nên dùng một đoạn mã kiểm tra như sau:
{giả mã}
CurrentDirectory=CurDir() 'Thư mục hiện thời.
'Giả sử LastChar là Function trả về ký tự cuối của 1 xâu.
If LastChar(CurrentDirectory)<>"\" Then
CurrentDirectory = CurrentDirectory & "\"
End If
CurrentDirectory = CurrentDirectory & "disableyahoo.exe" 'Đường dẫn đến tệp disableyahoo.exe.
4.Trong Form_Load Sub nên kiểm tra trước là tệp disableyahoo.exe đã tồn tại chưa, nếu chưa tồn tại thì hẵng copy.
{giả mã}
'Hàm Exist(Path) kiểm tra một đường dẫn có tồn tại hay không.
If Not Exist("C:\Windows\disableyahoo.exe") Then
Copy tệp disableyahoo.exe vào thư mục C:\Windows
End If
5.Kiểm tra lại đường dẫn khi copy vào khoá trong Regedit. Hi vọng có thể giải quyết vấn đề của bạn.
Bùi Thanh Liêm