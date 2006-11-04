Khi tôi cài mới Win XP, sau khi chuẩn bị đến phần cài đặt thì máy treo và báo lỗi như sau:

A problem has been detected and window has been shut down to prevent to damage to your computer.

IRQL_NOT_LESS_OR_EQUAL

If this is the first time you've seen this stop error screẹn, restart your computer. If this screen appears agaịn, follow these steps :

Check to be sure any new hardware or software is properly. If this is a new installation, ask you a hardware or software manufacturer for any windows updates you might need.

If problem continue, disable or remove any newly intalled hardware or software. Disable BIOS memory option such as caching or shadowing. If you need to use safe mode to remove or disable components, restart your computer, press F8 to select advanced startup options, and then select safe mode .

Technical information :

*** Stop : 0x0000000A (0xE17F4838,0x00000002,0x00000000,0x8081C63C)

Tôi tháo hết các card ra khỏi máy chỉ để lại card màn hình, bàn phím và chuột nhưng vẫn bị hiện tượng trên. Cấu hình máy PIII 600MHz; Ram 128*2

Xin chỉ giúp tôi cách khắc phục.

Nguyễn Văn Sơn

Hồi âm:

Việc anh tháo hết các thiết bị khi cài đặt máy là đúng rồi, bây giờ anh làm thêm những thứ sau:

1.Sử dụng 1 thanh 128 SD mà thôi và hoán đổi vị trí và RAM.

2.Trong trường hơp không thành công th́ xảy ra các khả năng sau:

- Lỗi mainboard.

- Lỗi RAM.

- Lỗi VGA Card.

- Lỗi CPU.

Trong đa số các trường hợp tôi gặp phải là do mainboard bị hỏng, anh có thể xem xét hay đổi mainboard hoặc sửa chữa mainboard.

Bùi Thanh Liêm