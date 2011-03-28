Lỗi thông báo: "Update for Windows 7 for x64-based Systems (KB2387530).

Installation date: ‎3/‎25/‎2011 5:54 PM.

Installation status: Failed.

Error details: Code 800B0100.

Update type: Recommended.

Install this update to resolve issues in Windows. For a complete listing of the issues that are included in this update, see the associated Microsoft Knowledge Base article for more information. After you install this item, you may have to restart your computer.

More information: http://support.microsoft.com/kb/2387530.

Help and Support: http://support.microsoft.com"

Xin chỉ giúp mình đây là lỗi gì và mình phải sửa như thế nào?

Minh

