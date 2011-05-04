Thông báo hiện lên: "Program has known compatibility issues. Check online to see if solution availables from Microsoft website. If solutions are found, window will automatically display a website that list steps you can take".

Phía dưới có 3 nút chọn: Check for solution online, Run program, Cancel.

Em chọn run program sau một hồi thấy im lìm chẳng có chuyện gì xảy ra cả. Không biết có bị lỗi gì hay không. Xin chỉ giúp em cách khắc phục.

Em dùng windows 7.

Lê Cảnh Chiến

